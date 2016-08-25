Barahona, Dominican Republic.- Public Works Ministry Carlos Garcia regional director on Thursday said the work for the first phase of Barahon a’s beltway advances.

He said the crews work rapidly to finish the roadway by the date promised by minister Gonzalo Castillo, who has reiterated his intent to provide the Southwest with a model route.

Garcia said once the beltway opens to traffic the city’ downtown will feel the relief, because the main streets are now congested. “The artery will run from the UASD) University Barahona campus to the Maria Montez Coastal Park.”