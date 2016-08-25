Close Gallery
Barahona beltway construction. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- Public Works Ministry Carlos Garcia regional director on Thursday said the work for the first phase of Barahon a’s beltway advances.

He said the crews work rapidly to finish the roadway by the date promised by minister Gonzalo Castillo, who has reiterated his intent to provide the Southwest with a model route.

Garcia said once the beltway opens to traffic the city’ downtown will feel the relief, because the main streets are now congested. “The artery will run from the UASD) University Barahona campus to the Maria Montez Coastal Park.”

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 