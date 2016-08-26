Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry raised the prices on all fuels, except natural, gas as much as RD$8.20 per gallon for the week from August 27 to September 2.

Premium gasoline will cost RD$199.60 per gallon, up RD$5.40; regular will sell for RD$184.00, up RD$5.50; regular diesel will cost RD$140.60, up RD$6.30, while optimum diesel will cost RD$153.60 per gallon, up RD$6.00 per gallon.

Avtur will cost RD$106.30, an increase of RD$7.60; kerosene will cost RD$130.50 per gallon, up RD$8.20 and fuel oil will cost R $82.63 up RD$5.40 per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$88.80 per gallon, up RD$1.60, while natural gas will remain unchanged at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank’s posted average exchange rate of RD$46.05 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.