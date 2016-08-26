Santo Domingo.- The consumer rights foundation (FUNDECOM) on Friday said it supports the National Competition Protection Commission (CNDC) study of the concerning beer, insurance and pharmaceutical markets.

It said one of the studies sheds the “shocking figure” that beer consumers have overpaid RD$7.16 billion (US$155.6 million) because of the “monopolistic practices of the company that controls 99% of the market.”

FUNDECOM said monopolistic practices and the alleged position of market dominance sets the prices on their products which in its view, ends up jeopardizing those consumers directly.

It noted that Law 42-08, in effect since 2008, as well as the Constitution prohibit monopolies and unfair practices.

The organization called on the CNCD to conduct new studies on the food and services companies, “to help unravel the abuses against the Dominican consumer, through prohibition of concerted practices and anticompetitive agreements as stated in Article 5 of law 42-08.”