Santo Domingo.- The exodus of Venezuelan citizens to the Dominican Republic has increased considerably in recent months on the dire economic situation and political unrest in the South American nation.

Venezuelans need only a tourist card to enter Dominican territory, despite that Venezuela requires a visa from Dominicans to enter that nation.

Newspaper Listin Diario reports that several Dominican and other airline flights arrive daily at Las Americas Airport full of Venezuelans.

Some of the travelers say they intend to settle in the Dominican Republic and seek opportunities in various fields, while others said they came as tourists.

On Tuesday the Immigration Agency said it monitors the "entry and exit" of Venezuelans.