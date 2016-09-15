Dominican soidarity with Venezuelans. Photo telesurtv.net
Santo Domingo.- The exodus of Venezuelan citizens to the
Dominican Republic has increased considerably in recent months on the dire economic
situation and political unrest in the South American nation.
Venezuelans need only a tourist card to enter Dominican territory,
despite that Venezuela requires a visa from Dominicans to enter that nation.
Newspaper Listin Diario reports that several Dominican and
other airline flights arrive daily at Las Americas Airport full of Venezuelans.
Some of the travelers say they intend to settle in the
Dominican Republic and seek opportunities in various fields, while others said
they came as tourists.
On Tuesday the Immigration Agency said it monitors the
"entry and exit" of Venezuelans.
From: Dominican Republic
Why is this CIA-sponsored matrix always harping about Venezuela, but always mum about U. S. #imperialism regional victims like Honduras & Haiti?
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
It is definitely true that many middle class people from Venezuela are now in the DR ..I hope with a residency card
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
As the opposite of 95.9% of Haitians in the DR, Venezuelans have a birth certificate, and have to take a plane to the DR, with a valid passport.
At least you know who they are if needed to be accounted for.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
And they speak good spanish and the women often win Miss Universe type events ...got a few things going for them whereas...
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Ricardolito, now we're talking! LOL!
Written by: anthonyC
, 15 Sep 2016 3:12 PM
From: United States
Haiti is a victim of US imperialism?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Haiti is a victim of Haitians.
Deal with it.
Written by: anthonyC
, 15 Sep 2016 3:14 PM
From: United States
Those Venezuelans escaping to the D.R. are the same ones who f*cked up their own country.
Too bad. Dominicans have already f*cked up theirs.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
That simply is not correct ..Venezuela was a growing economy before Chavez but as so often happens the increased wealth was not shared and Chavez promised a communist solution to the masses which progresively led to the exiting of many wealthy people and much capital ...almost Cuba all over again . At the start many middle class people left Venezuela to Costa Rica and Colombia but now there has been a steady flow to the DR . Greed by a minority led to Castro in Cuba and greed in Venezuela led to Chavez.
Although it may difficult to see from the USA , the middle class has grown very quickly in the DR and even though there are a few indecently rich people here, income is better spread than before .There are so many more cars and motor bikes and houses with TV and more schools and more people shopping in supermarkets . No one has screwed up the DR ..
Written by: laman00
, 15 Sep 2016 6:37 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
You old fool it is screwed up can't you see how Backward it is???
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
I remember when back in the day, it was almost impossible to spot a Venezuelan in the US. It used to be a rare sight.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
You old fool it is screwed up can't you see how Backward it is?-laman
------
Absolutely, you are right. There is still a lot of backwardness in the DR. However, the DR has two different worlds. One is made up of people who remained in the past and have not moved forward, but there is whole other world that is very advance and not accessible to a large portion of the Dominican people. Believe it or not, I have met well to do Dominicans who did not know there is abject poverty in the country. Why? Because they live in a bubble and remain isolated, unaware of the social realities which plagues the DR. But if you have the financial means, its possible to live a life of luxury and comfort, completely inmune to the backwardness which you talk about. Those with money will be oblivious to this reality. Nevertheless, I welcome the entry of Venezuelans to the DR. They will be make a positive contribution and instead of taking away from us, their presence will enrich and enhance the DR
Written by: anthonyC
, 15 Sep 2016 11:34 PM
From: United States
Written by: Trinitario809,
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
I remember when back in the day, it was almost impossible to spot a Venezuelan in the US. It used to be a rare sight.
Don't know where you live but there has always been a lot of Vs living in Miami.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Don't know where you live but there has always been a lot of Vs living in Miami-Anthony
-------------------------------------------------
They previously came to the US to spend their money on week-end shopping trips or arrived as students to attend American Universities while others came with pockets full of cash as businessmen to invest in the US. However, today Venezuelans are now coming like everybody else, by the thousands as immigrants, refugees or asylum seekers, some with money but most of them without, seeking the liberty, Justice and the American way. That is what we did not see before but what we are seeing now. That's what he is talking about.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Guille, you beat me to it.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I am old but still have good eyes ..laman ..and I here on the spot and go out every day in a large variety of places in the capital and in the east and I can definitely tell you that , except for the law and order question .the DR is a better place now than before for a large percentage of people...and the Venezuelen migration to the DR will help .
Written by: laman00
, 16 Sep 2016 12:55 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Ricky how would a Venezuelan migration will help the economy? As it is the job market in DR is limited, treacherous you know this as well as I do, I have met some people from there last time I was in DR and they were desperately looking for a job, not all of them are with $$, you have one issue with Haitians and now with this which would lead to double jeopardy, this is only my honest opinion, and yes it is true they are flocking to DR for whatever it is they would rather live somewhere that is more stable.
From: United States
Don't worry, dominicans will gladly live under a bridge and relinquish their living spots to anyone who is not black or do not consider themselves blacks....even if they are criminals which venezuela has plenty! I visited a slum in caracas with some military colleagues back in the 80s when caracas was a safe city, the police and military were afraid to wear their cheap watch before entering the slum..... I am gonna wish you much luck!
DR is on path proving to the international body, DR is a racist country!
Now, I am gonna wait for an about face when the criminal venezuals start to stretch their wings in DR!
Don't expect the well to do or miss universe; they are already in Miami!
From: United States
I am sure DR will give high paying employment and hiring preferences to newly arrived unqualified venezuelans over better qualified dominicans.
From: United States, .....................This is TuPa.......BAN ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Holy shit, these idiots, lawoman/roketa and jambalaya are still here talking shit????.
Talk about needing a life.....
Or a boyfriend.
