Santo Domingo.- Dominican and Haitian diplomats don’t seem
to agree on whether the ban levied in 2013 on the overland entry of 23 Dominican
products has been lifted.
After a visit by Dominican Foreign minister Miguel Vargas
to Haiti counterpart Pierrot Delienne in Haiti, the Foreign Ministry announced that
Port-au-Prince had agreed to lift the ban.
But on Thursday, Haiti ambassador Idalbert Jean Pierre in a
statement acknowledged that the reports that have emerged are “a bit|”
confusing, and need some "corrections."
"During the bilateral meeting, no agreement has taken
place in connection with the exercise of the interdiction of the 23 Dominican
products. The fact is that these products can enter the country (Haiti) by sea,
respecting the customs norms and security codes as the Haiti Republic laws stipulate,"
the diplomat said.
"The only prerequisite in normal trade transactions
between the two countries is the due payment of tariffs governing both
international trade and regional."
Business view
Also on Thursday. Dominican mogul Juan Bautista Vicini said
Haiti interim president Jocelerme Privert issued the order to lift the ban and
Customs of both countries should agree to develop a protocol which leads to
control contraband.
"It wasn’t immediate, but the two authorities will join
to define that," said Vicini, who formed part of the delegation that went
to Haiti August 30 when the protocol to lift the restriction was discussed.
Jut pay the tax
Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president Alvaro Sousa
said some companies have already been exporting to Haiti following Vargas’ announcement.
"I can tell you that people are timidly starting exports. Today we spoke talked
directly with the Haitian ambassador twice, and both times, he confirmed us the
same to us, that the requirement to cross the border for all Dominican products
is that they must pay their taxes."
Moreover Dominican ambassador in Haiti, Ruben Silié on Wednesday
said: "There’re no impediments to export Dominican products" to
Haiti.
Written by: bhaitian
, 16 Sep 2016 10:57 AM
From: United States
the only thing Haiti ask is that it goes to Haiti by air or sea, like Haiti trade with everyone else and DR made a big deal , which is strange the truckers said they felt unsafe in Haiti.
From: Dominican Republic
bhaitian,
"the only thing Haiti ask is that it goes to Haiti by air or sea, like Haiti trade with everyone else and DR made a big deal.... "
-----------------------------------------
My friend, Haiti unilaterally and arbitrarily made the decision to ban the 23 Dominican products. The Haitian government, at the time, did not consult with their counterparts in DR. The just did it. Which is a far cry from saying that they are/were simply "asking" for DR to help them collect customs revenues on these items.
The cost of ferrying these items by air or sea, plus the taxes, are simply passed to the Haitian consumers. Trading with DR, by land, is what makes many of these items affordable for many in Haiti.
I'm not saying that Haiti does not have the right to collect customs revenues on these items, but that the ways the Haitian government does business and how they help their people, leave a lot to be desired.
From: United States
stop all trades! dominicans do not want to trade with blacks! dominicans do not like blacks! close the freaking border market and let dr keep all its freaking goods!
From: Dominican Republic
jambdebois,
It is not that Dominicans doesn't want to trade with Haiti. But, that Haiti (especially the diaspora) wants to use "trade" as leverage, to influence and affect migration policies and birthright citizenship laws to their benefit.
Again, Haiti cannot unilaterally close the border, because it does not have the resources. It cannot prevent smuggling by itself. Plus, it does not produce enough food to feed itself. Haiti is one drought away from a food crisis. Plus, most of the cooking fuel (vegetable charcoal) comes from DR. At the same time, DR needs the help of Haiti, to prevent illegal immigration and prevent the deforestation caused by the illegal charcoal market. The border is a common issue that have been mostly left for DR to deal with.
From: Dominican Republic
jambdebois,
In my opinion, the diaspora seems to spend a lot of time and effort in anything, except directly addressing the root cause of the many problems in Haiti. They do not want to get their hands dirty and seems to mostly limit their contribution to Haiti's development to remittances.
Why is it that the diaspora does not migrate back to Haiti and open business there? Invest there? vacation there? Why they don't help to alleviate the "brain drain” in Haiti by staying or retiring there? More than 80% of college educated Haitians lived outside of Haiti...and most never go back! More important, why they don't take a more visible role politically? It was only recently, that Haitian are able to hold dual citizenship...
From: United States
Haiti produce plenty of foods to feed itself and DR! The issue is organization and lack of refrigaration and transport and too many insignificant small time farmers! Haiti should merge those small plots into larger framing communities and start controlling those dominican mafiosos who are paying top dollars to smugle DR goods accross la frontera. DR should keep its wanna be european paws out of the hated black westerners cualtos!
Written by: bhaitian
, 23 Sep 2016 8:51 PM
From: United States
@Arcangel96, so what your saying is that Haiti is not a sovereign country.
From: United States
arcangel, I say close that freaking market and stop all trades; your freaking dominicans will have nothing to complain about. Close the stupid border, do not provide employment to any Haitano. If you choose to continue providing cheap labors to Haitianos and allow them to enter the east, all offsprings produce on your territory are ipso facto dominicanos. Do what you have to do and stop violating your own constitution!
From: Dominican Republic
jambdebois,
Haiti produce plenty of foods to feed itself and DR!
----------------------------------
You and I know... that this statement is simply not true. Haiti has the potential to be auto-sufficient, but presently is not. In fact, according to the World Food Program, Haiti "relies heavily on imported food – 50 percent of national requirements are imported." In my opinion, your statement denotes, what I have been saying for quite some time now. The Haitian diaspora lives in a bubble, divorced of the realities, that many Haitian endure everyday. This is, in part, the reason why, the Haitian poor have no other recourse to look to the east for a respite to their many woes. Your elites, government and diaspora, have failed your own...again and again. Your bravado does absolutely nothing, and means nothing, for those hungry in Haiti. Again, your anger is misplaced. Instead, it should be redirected to the Haitian government failed politics and policies.
From: United States
I can tell you the area where my mother came from is a perfect organoc agriculture heaven, no chemicals have ever touch that land. All the inhabitants of that area went to PAP and every time I visited all the produce are left to rot on the trees. Take a drive from PAP to north or south and you will see how goods are left to rot do to lack of transportation and organization.
Percent of food imported to Haiti is another story with a mafioso silver lining!
From: United States
I just want to alleviate DR of all DR Haitian problems! Stop all trades and Haitian employments! Send all of the back to ayiti! Do your own construction and agriculture and leave the most hated negritos on the west! They are plenty white europeans who want to come to DR to work your land and build your metro!
From: Dominican Republic
jambdebois,
"...all offsprings produce on your territory are ipso facto dominicanos."
----------------------------------
Is this the case in Haiti? Does anyone born of parents illegally residing in Haiti, are given Haitian nationality at birth?? Why not amend your constitution and embrace "jus soli" without any exceptions?....don't worry these are all rhetorical. We all know to well that, too many "blan" would be a threat to the elites in Haiti....
so please, stop demanding others to do in their home, what you don't even consider in your own.
From: Dominican Republic
jambdebois,
"Stop all trades and Haitian employments! Send all of the back to ayiti! "
--------------------------------------------------------
LOL!! You would not make it as a politician in Haiti.....The reality is that for better or worse there is a billion dollar trade between the countries. No business in their right mind will try to "kill the goose that lays the golden eggs". However, Haiti's predicament is a little different because it needs those imports...it needs the remittance...it needs to control its population... In general, they both need each other...however...is it too much to ask...to do it within the law?
Written by: bhaitian
, 26 Sep 2016 10:52 AM
From: United States
@Arcangel96, so your solution is to import everything,or instead of drawing investment and new technology,
From: Dominican Republic
bhaitian,
@Arcangel96, so your solution is to import everything,or instead of drawing investment and new technology,
--------
You are already importing 50% of all your needs. This is not going to change overnight nor anytime soon. The changes needed for Haiti to pull ahead, may not come soon enough. You guys are racing against a rapid population growth and even faster desertification of your side of the island. More mouths to feed every year...and less productive lands...
Agree...foreign investment is needed desperately....but the political instability, lack of infrastructure and skilled labor prevents many to take chance on Haiti....
