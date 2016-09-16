Santo Domingo.- Dominican and Haitian diplomats don’t seem to agree on whether the ban levied in 2013 on the overland entry of 23 Dominican products has been lifted.

After a visit by Dominican Foreign minister Miguel Vargas to Haiti counterpart Pierrot Delienne in Haiti, the Foreign Ministry announced that Port-au-Prince had agreed to lift the ban.

But on Thursday, Haiti ambassador Idalbert Jean Pierre in a statement acknowledged that the reports that have emerged are “a bit|” confusing, and need some "corrections."

"During the bilateral meeting, no agreement has taken place in connection with the exercise of the interdiction of the 23 Dominican products. The fact is that these products can enter the country (Haiti) by sea, respecting the customs norms and security codes as the Haiti Republic laws stipulate," the diplomat said.

"The only prerequisite in normal trade transactions between the two countries is the due payment of tariffs governing both international trade and regional."

Business view

Also on Thursday. Dominican mogul Juan Bautista Vicini said Haiti interim president Jocelerme Privert issued the order to lift the ban and Customs of both countries should agree to develop a protocol which leads to control contraband.

"It wasn’t immediate, but the two authorities will join to define that," said Vicini, who formed part of the delegation that went to Haiti August 30 when the protocol to lift the restriction was discussed.

Jut pay the tax

Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president Alvaro Sousa said some companies have already been exporting to Haiti following Vargas’ announcement. "I can tell you that people are timidly starting exports. Today we spoke talked directly with the Haitian ambassador twice, and both times, he confirmed us the same to us, that the requirement to cross the border for all Dominican products is that they must pay their taxes."

Moreover Dominican ambassador in Haiti, Ruben Silié on Wednesday said: "There’re no impediments to export Dominican products" to Haiti.