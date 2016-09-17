Close Gallery
R. Blanco. File.
Santo Domingo.- Business leader Rafael Blanco on Friday said the Central Bank’s announced ban on the use of very-phones which charge only in dollars or other foreign currency surprised the business community, because in  his view the issue wasn’t previously addressed.

Blanco, who said he was speaking as a hotelier and not as president of the National Business Council (CONEP), said prices throughout Dominican Republic’s hotel industry are "normally” expressed in dollars. “Then the custom to charge the customer in the currency in which their service was quoted was established to avoid confusion with the exchange rate’s movements.”

In that regard, economist Ernesto Selman, quoted by diariolibre.com.do, said the Central Bank’s decision to restrict somewhat the use of foreign currencies in the country is of great concern, since thus far it’s been used freely in transactions and in businesses for consumption, savings or investment in local and foreign currency.

The Central Bank reported that in recent years has been to increase the use of sales terminals designated for foreign currency to pay a variety of suppliers of goods and services,

"In the interest of protecting the right to free choice by cardholders and avoid unwanted pressures on the exchange rate, the Central Bank instructed Acquirer Companies to remove of exclusive TPOS in foreign currency within no later than 90 days," the Central Bank says on its website.

COMMENTS
9 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 17 Sep 2016 11:21 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Why should anyone be surprised ..to have overseas currecy ONLY machines in a country where the Dominican peso is the currency seems to be absurd . Can you imagine London with only dollar or euro machines or New York with only peso or euro machines..of course not. the central Bank is doing the right thing
Written by: calvoleon, 17 Sep 2016 3:49 PM
From: Dominican Republic
The currency of the Dominican Republic is the Dominican Peso - Basta.
They might do many foolish things out of national pride, but this action is correct.
Written by: anthonyC, 18 Sep 2016 10:04 AM
From: United States
Written by: calvoleon,
"The currency of the Dominican Republic is the Dominican Peso - Basta.
They might do many foolish things out of national pride, but this action is correct."


Yeah!

Freedom Sucks!
Choice is evil!
Convenience must be stopped!
How dare they expect economic growth.


Jeez......If you want to Jerk-off wrapped in your flag have at it. Don't be a Fascist and demand others do it as well.


Written by: zooma, 18 Sep 2016 10:38 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Just think, less dollars on the street and higher demand for pesos. Then, less pesos available for day to day transactions. What are they going to do, print more pesos?

Remember, think it was near the end of Hippo's run and the peso was about 55 to 1 dollar. The pueblo was having difficulty acquiring pesos as a lot of speculators were trading dollars to get the pesos as they knew the new administration would stabilize the peso at a lower rate of exchange.

The move by the bank is not well thought out.

Written by: bernies, 18 Sep 2016 10:54 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Hey guys this is isn't going to happen because the government agency that regulates the all exchanges and banks is not in favor of this new measure. I spoke to a person at the Superintendencia de Banco which is the money system and banks regulator in the country he assured me that that wasn't going to happen. He exact words were Imposible and that they are only going to put the brakes on the Dollars Exchange places that are operating without permit and that that alone was going to be pretty hard to do it because of the power that those people have. Those people gives more money to all political party than all the banks combine in this country. So my take to this is that Hector Albusi is just creating news or maybe trying to scare some business people in the country. Do you imagine what would it be like if hotels can only use Dominican Pesos in a country that gets lots of revenue from Tourism. It will a madhouse country.
Written by: Ricardolito, 18 Sep 2016 1:08 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
you all seem to forget that the central bank is only talking about those machines where there is NO option but an overseas currency ..We are not talking about ONLY using the Dominican peso ..we are talking about the freedom to use either the peso OR an overseas currency . Of course it has to happen and will happen ..it is common sense to have an optiion .
Written by: anthonyC, 18 Sep 2016 2:30 PM
From: United States


Unless you are buying groceries or a bottle of booze you are a fool if you do business in Dominican Pesos.







Written by: Ricardolito, 19 Sep 2016 8:06 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Worthless statement. try buying petrol with anything but pesos ,try using anything but pesos on a bus or the metro or taxi ,try using anything but pesos in the cinemas..The currency is the dominican peso and the peso is used by all Dominicans . To try to force people to have no option but to use a foreign currency is not good.
Written by: bernies, 19 Sep 2016 10:23 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I have to agree with Ricardito. The rates should be established in Dominican pesos and then use the currency conversation to whatever other currencies the businesses wants to use on their business. I had a bit of a problem one time with one hotel in Punta Cana where they did not wanted to take my Pesos and wanted me to pay in Dollars. So I told them the currency that by law needs to be accept for all type of business transactions in this country is the Dominican Pesos and refusing to accept the Pesos it is punishable a fine to the business that refuses to accept the Domminican Pesos and if you want to accept my Pesos I am going to call right now the Superintendencia de Banco and report you. After I said a manager came in and the issue was solve. But not before I had to have another fight with the hotel because they wanted to charge me a higher exchange rate than the Banco Central which is also illegal because the Banco Central sets the exchange rate and not the businesses. Facts.
