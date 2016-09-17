Santo Domingo.- Business leader Rafael Blanco on Friday said the Central Bank’s announced ban on the use of very-phones which charge only in dollars or other foreign currency surprised the business community, because in his view the issue wasn’t previously addressed.

Blanco, who said he was speaking as a hotelier and not as president of the National Business Council (CONEP), said prices throughout Dominican Republic’s hotel industry are "normally” expressed in dollars. “Then the custom to charge the customer in the currency in which their service was quoted was established to avoid confusion with the exchange rate’s movements.”

In that regard, economist Ernesto Selman, quoted by diariolibre.com.do, said the Central Bank’s decision to restrict somewhat the use of foreign currencies in the country is of great concern, since thus far it’s been used freely in transactions and in businesses for consumption, savings or investment in local and foreign currency.

The Central Bank reported that in recent years has been to increase the use of sales terminals designated for foreign currency to pay a variety of suppliers of goods and services,

"In the interest of protecting the right to free choice by cardholders and avoid unwanted pressures on the exchange rate, the Central Bank instructed Acquirer Companies to remove of exclusive TPOS in foreign currency within no later than 90 days," the Central Bank says on its website.