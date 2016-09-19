Santo Domingo.- The Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) can invest around US$1.0 billion in infrastructure projects that contribute to raise the country's competitiveness and create quality jobs.

Kirsis Jáquez, president of the Pension Fund managers grouped in ADAFP, said they are commitment to public-private initiatives to promote national development.

She said AFP members always comply fully with regulations to ensure the pension of workers.

"We want to say that AFP support investments in infrastructure, where according to the accumulated heritage we have today and its continued growth, we are able to invest about US $ 1,000 in these works of infrastructure,” said Jáquez, peaking during a conference on the Dominican Securities Market hosted by Aula Hispana.

She said she’s optimistic on the fund’s performance since in her view, it can create added value. “The possibility of generating new ways of opening up to investment, will consolidate what we have called the virtuous circle of the AFP and pension funds, as the basis of its primary objective of protecting, we can drive through savings, positive externalities of great economic impact.”