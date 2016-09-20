Mexico.- The presidents of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, and Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega are the only leaders of the Americas who obtain outstanding ranking from their fellow citizens, according to a compilation of surveys by Mexican pollster Consulta Mitofsky, EFE reports.

The pollster on Monday said to clearly locate the leaders of the continent in accordance with public opinion’s approval of their job performance, five groups were formed according to percentages.

It said the outstanding leaders were those with an approval rating of 65% or higher.

In that group Medina repeats as the highest rated president of the Americas. "As recent as May he was reelected in the first round and with 83% of citizens agree that he clearly outperforms the rest," the pollster said.

Currently seeking reelection, Nicaraguan Ortega follows, with "more than 100 months governing today, has 67% approval, from fifth place in the previous ranking to second place today."