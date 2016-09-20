Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank’s ban on the use of sales point terminal (Veriphones) which charge exclusively in US dollars, doesn’t affect its member companies, the national retailers grouped in the ONEC said Monday.

The ONEC said its member companies don’t use those channels because all their transactions are in Dominican pesos.

Nonetheless ONEC president Antonio Ramos said there are other charges in dollars that directly affect the companies and the country’s coffers.

He said ONEC members are affected by the market distortions Web purchases create, "without any control by the tax authorities as to the amount is a misapplication of a tax-exemption decree, are traded in dollars and it’s an unfair competition in commerce."

Ramos said the measure seriously affects not only business profitability, but also the nearly RD$5.0 billion in revenue.

The business leader added that in addition to taking care of the dollars handled through the various channels in the domestic market, the authorities also need to monitor transactions in dollars with foreign markets that in his view ultimately hinders the possibilities of government investment, sends jobs abroad and harms local businesses.