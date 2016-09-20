La Romana, Dominican Republic.- At the close of the "Business Innovation Summit" the promoters Juan Vicini, Fernando Capellan and Cesar Dargam, of the Quisqueya Binational Economic Council (CEBQ), launched the initiative as a paradigm of innovation devised by Dominicans and Haitians.

Vicini and Capellan explained the project’s scope and objectives, while Dargam called the summit a case of worthy success.

"This is an example of innovation, because those who have led this initiative are great entrepreneurs in their personal businesses. The idea in itself is one example of innovation because it has been an invitation to think outside the box, outside of what’s traditional," said the current director of Foreign Trade.

The novel project is also the first time that a public-private and binational initiative is promoted between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

In the closing speech, Gustavo Sorzano, of the Innovative Organization of America, said the initiative should be replicated in other countries with borders in the region.

The Summit held under the auspices of Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) and Innovators of America was attended by government officials, experts and local and foreign businessmen, who cited Latin America’s challenges in innovation and entrepreneurship.

They also listed several cases of success that the region can display proudly to the world.