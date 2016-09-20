Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industry Association (AIRD) president Campos de Moya on Tuesday rolled back the sector’s critique against the Central Bank’s ban on the use of veriphones for transactions only in dollars, and now state their support.

"I have to admit I made a mistake a couple of days ago when I referred to the subject. I think the Central Bank is absolutely right and, what’s more, I think the system was being abused. I understand that there were foreign citizens who came to Dominican Republic to withdraw cash in hard currency to repatriate to their countries. I think the Central Bank has acted properly and in compliance with the law," de Moya said.

He reiterated that the AIRD agrees with the measure, after the explanations by the monetary authorities in a statement.

De Moya spoke after a meeting of AIRD executives with Labor minister José Ramón Fadul, where they stated sector’s main concerns regarding employment issues.

The Central Bank said its ban aims to protecting the interests and rights to free choice by cardholders and avert unwanted pressures on the exchange rate.

The ban also provides a 90 day deadline to companies to remove the devises which charge exclusively in foreign currency, mostly dollars.