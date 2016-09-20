Santo Domingo.- Receptive Tourism Operators Association (OPETUR) president Elizabeth Tovar on Monday asked the Central Bank to revoke its ban on veryphone terminals to pay only in foreign currency, mostly dollars.

She said the measure concerns her sector because she affirms raises the cost of tourism products and services offered to foreigners, and harms the country’s competitiveness as a destination with regional competitors. "There’s great concern throughout the tourism sector."

Quoted by acento.com.do, Tovar said payments with cards in foreign currencies via a veryphone, especially in dollars, are absolutely transparent and verifiable by Internal Taxes (DGII).

"It's not about tax evasion, we are talking about operations that are absolutely and transparently accounted because they are under control of the DGII. It is simply a way to ensure that there isn’t a currency discrepancy between our receipts and payments which we will have to make to the supplier," the business leader said.

such a measure "brings insecurity and less competitive" tourism, as everywhere quotes and bookings are made in dollars, not in local currency,” Tovar said.

"Tourists traveling between the different national regions or participate in excursions prefer to make payments in dollars or in the currency of their country of origin. They also like to pay in the currency they understand perfectly well and that brings no additional charges when the charge in their country"