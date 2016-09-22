Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.-  Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa on Wednesday declared himself an "enemy of open pit mining on this "small island” and hopes the Dominican Republic never again resorts to that model in the industry of extraction that has led to widespread environmental damage.

He said that fortunately times have changed and the mining industry has managed to incorporate technologies that mitigate the environmental impact while mineral resources are exploited.

The official stressed coincides with environmentalists who question “predatory mining,” but urged them not to choose radicalism. "Environmentalists are my friends."

Isa said president Danilo Medina is taking steps to bolster the Energy and Mines Ministry to make it the sectors’ effective regulatory agency.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 