Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa on Wednesday declared himself an "enemy of open pit mining on this "small island” and hopes the Dominican Republic never again resorts to that model in the industry of extraction that has led to widespread environmental damage.

He said that fortunately times have changed and the mining industry has managed to incorporate technologies that mitigate the environmental impact while mineral resources are exploited.

The official stressed coincides with environmentalists who question “predatory mining,” but urged them not to choose radicalism. "Environmentalists are my friends."

Isa said president Danilo Medina is taking steps to bolster the Energy and Mines Ministry to make it the sectors’ effective regulatory agency.