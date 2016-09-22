Santo Domingo.- "Imagine the Caribbean route as a supermarket aisle. When I used to take my son to the aisle where the cereals were there were usually two cereals; Now that I have my grandson, there are 10,000 brands of cereal. Imagine that every box of cereal is one of the port terminals in the Caribbean, how can we make the shipping lines choose our cereal box?" said Carlos Urriola to launch the conference "The Panama Canal expansion: Impact on the Caribbean ports."

As reported by diariolibre.com, the maritime expert from Panama said in the wake of the Panama Canal’s expansion in June all Caribbean ports including Dominican Republic’s face two challenges.

“On the one hand, to receive much larger ships they must have greater infrastructure. On the other - and more importantly you must have customs processes and expeditious and flexible movement of cargo and offer more services than the competition, creating added value for that freight to come to your country," he said.

When Dominican Republic Shippers Association (ANRD) president Teddy Heinsen noted that the country has the necessary infrastructure, Urriola agreed, but stressed that the country should work on processes to move the freight quickly.

Urriola, vice president of Panama’s Manzanillo International Terminal and twice president of Panama’s Maritime Chamber suggested looking at what other countries do, and do what the competition doesn’t. “But this should be done jointly between the private sector and the government, it should be a national project.”

According to Heinsen Dominican Republic’s maritime imports rose as high as 7% and exports climbed as much as 3% thus far this year.