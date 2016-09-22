Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAMDR) will host on September 29 an working breakfast organized by the Trade Facilitation Committee to address the issue: "Labelling and Health Registration: Solutions for a positive impact Dominican consumer and trade," in the heels of the government’s recent steps designed to guarantee and protect consumers’ health and right to be informed of the categories of products in the market.

“Government authorities reported that starting August 1 dairy products and their derivatives for human consumption or for catering purposes cannot be marketed in the country if they don’t comply with the labeling requirements set out in Dominican Standard NORDOM 53, on the General Labelling of prepackaged Foods, fourth revision, dated November 27, 2014,” the AMCHAMDR said in an emailed statement.

Two other measures were also announced: As of January 1, 2017, all domestically produced and imported food products must have the current Health Registry, and second, imported foods, regardless of the conveyance or packaging introduced to the country, must comply with the supplementary inclusion label as NORDOM 53 specifies, that the label should be placed at its origin.

“In this regard, the country’s sovereign right is undeniable to apply our regulations and the right of the Dominican consumer to information on products, and therefore, the AMCHAMDR Committee on Trade Facilitation has proposed this conclave to provide answers and solutions on the impact of these measures on the country's competitiveness, how they will affect the prices of products and their availability in the market, solution to the tangible delays in granting of sanitary records and analyze opportunities to improve which exist to meet all objectives of the measures.”

The AMCHAMDR adds that a panel of experts will analyze consequences and make proposals for solutions including: Drugs, Food and Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals Agency (DIGEMAPS) director Karina Mena, Grupo Rica CEO Pedro Brache, National Retailers Organization (ONEC) president Antonio Ramos, and Headrick, Rizik, Alvarez and Fernandez law firm senior partner Lilly Acevedo, with AMCHAMDR Trade Facilitation Committee president Alexander Schad as moderator.

More information: I events@amcham.org.do