Rice growers protest against unfair subsidies.
Santo Domingo.- Dominican ambassador to the US Jose Tomas Perez on Thursday acknowledge that Dominican Republic isn’t prepared to open up  its agricultural market, especially when rich countries still subsidize their farm production overtly or covertly. Medina slammed the practice as “hypocrisy” of rich nations in detriment of developing countries.

"Liberalizing the market will represent the massive bankruptcy of Dominican Republics’ interior. That’s the great message expressed in president Medina’s formidable speech before the UN," the diplomat said.

Pérez also stressed the "strength of world leadership" attributed to Medina, whom pollster Consulta Mitofsky rates the Dominican leader the best president in the Americas with a 83% approval rating.

Quoted by diariolibre.com, the diplomat lauded Medina’s speech at the UN General Assembly where he called for an urgent humanization of the economies, with fair treatment to farmers and stronger fiscal sovereignty of the State.

Written by: chillinout, 24 Sep 2016 8:41 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Just look at what happened to Mexican farmers when NAFTA came in. They shut down because they couldn't compete with subsidized U.S. farms.

Same for African farmers trading with Euroland.
Written by: ZonaDominicana, 26 Sep 2016 3:55 AM
From: United States, Orange County, California
Medina is at 83% approval not because is good, but because he is less worse than the other crappy politicians we have in the country. Medina is very corrupt like everyone else in the country. Corruption is at all level. You go to SDQ aduanas, and the employees instead of inspecting shipment, they are at the gate waiting for customers trying to release the merchandise the same day for just a few pesos. Name one institution, name one and they are all corrupt. Taxis drivers, if they notice that you travel, they will inflate the rate even four times higher than normal. Like I said before, we are lucky that Haiti is poor, because corruption can easily destroy a nation. See Ukraine.
