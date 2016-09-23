Santo Domingo.- Dominican ambassador to the US Jose Tomas Perez on Thursday acknowledge that Dominican Republic isn’t prepared to open up its agricultural market, especially when rich countries still subsidize their farm production overtly or covertly. Medina slammed the practice as “hypocrisy” of rich nations in detriment of developing countries.

"Liberalizing the market will represent the massive bankruptcy of Dominican Republics’ interior. That’s the great message expressed in president Medina’s formidable speech before the UN," the diplomat said.

Pérez also stressed the "strength of world leadership" attributed to Medina, whom pollster Consulta Mitofsky rates the Dominican leader the best president in the Americas with a 83% approval rating.

Quoted by diariolibre.com, the diplomat lauded Medina’s speech at the UN General Assembly where he called for an urgent humanization of the economies, with fair treatment to farmers and stronger fiscal sovereignty of the State.