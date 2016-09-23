Santo Domingo.- Santo Domingo’s Heliport will be expanded to service six helicopters at once and provide services to injured people who come for treatment from around the country and islands near the Dominican Republic.

Airports Department director Marino Collante said despite not having a figure the plans to expand and modernize the heliport are completed, noting that the idea is to make it a 24-7 operation.

"Most of the major business leaders of the interior rely on helicopters for transport, landing in this place located on George Washington avenue (El Malecon) and once they do their errand, return to their destination, so we’re considering extending the facilities," said Collante, who received president Danilo Medina upon arrival at Las Americas Airport after taking part in the UN General Assembly.