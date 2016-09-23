Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina is worth RD$22.5 million (US$490,000) whereas vice president Margarita Cedeño has RD$26.6 million, according to their financial statement submitted to the Accounts Chamber.

The head of state submitted his financial statement Sept. 15, and includes two apartments, one of them in one of Santo Domingo’s most exclusive districts, Los Cacicazgos. His base monthly salary is RD$450,000

Cedeño’s assets meanwhile are spread among real properties, furnishings and jewelry, and earns a base salary of RD$400,000 monthly.