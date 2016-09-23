Close Gallery
Juan Bosch knew how the water got into the coco....
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina is worth RD$22.5 million (US$490,000) whereas vice president Margarita Cedeño has RD$26.6 million, according to their financial statement submitted to the Accounts Chamber.

The head of state submitted his financial statement Sept. 15, and includes two apartments, one of them in one of Santo Domingo’s most exclusive districts, Los Cacicazgos. His base monthly salary is RD$450,000

Cedeño’s assets meanwhile are spread among real properties, furnishings and jewelry, and earns a base salary of RD$400,000 monthly.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: chillinout, 24 Sep 2016 8:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Nice to see he filed his personal financial statement as required by law. Now he just needs to force the 1200 officials who refuse or prosecutes them or if nothing else fire them all.
Written by: guillermone, 24 Sep 2016 8:33 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Medina is worth US$490,000
---------------------------------------
That's Bull Crap.
Written by: ZonaDominicana, 26 Sep 2016 3:59 AM
From: United States, Orange County, California
I wonder how he got to half a billion dollars. All politicians should disclose more information in relation to conflict of interest. When are we stopping the corrupted leaders we have?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 