Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted unchanged prices on all fuels for the week from September 24 to 30, when premium gasoline will cost RD$196.40, or RD$1.10 lower and regular gasoline will cost RD$182.00, or RD$1.00 less per gallon.

Regular diesel remains at RD$141.00; optimum diesel will cost RD$153.50. or RD$1.10 less; avtur will cost RD$100.80 or RD$1.50 less; kerosene will cost RD$126.50, or RD$1.30 lower and fuel oil remains at RD$81.13 per gallon.

Meanwhile propane gas will cost RD$91.30, or RD$2.50 more per gallon, and natural gas also remains unchanged at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

Industry and Commerce said the Central Bank’s posted average exchange rate of RD$46.19 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.