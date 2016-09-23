Santo Domingo.- Central banker Hector Valdez Albizu on Friday reiterated the availability of dollars, with daily purchases of between US$80 million and US$85 million and an equal amount in sales, while a higher demand loom as retailers prepare for Black Friday.

"On average, that’s the standard for buying and selling currency daily, which means that the demand is met in terms of foreign exchange earnings," said Valdez Albizu, in response the behavior of the dollar during the last few days while business sectors have raised concern.

"it’s likely that at some point there has been a temporary, transitory shortage, but foreign exchange earnings are already flowing rapidly," the official after the Central Bank’s International Communication Seminar.

Valdez said it’s normal for the exchange rate to move at some point, but noted that it has yet to reach 2% in cumulative terms.

He said the temporary shortage occurs when retailers renew their inventories and that they’ll apparently advance the Black Friday sales, prompting extraordinary orders to meet the demand of late November.