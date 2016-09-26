Santo Domingo.- Living in the Greater Santo Domingo is 29.30% costlier on average than the Cibao region (north), according to the Central Bank’s latest estimate on cost of running a household nationwide based on measurement by geographic area.

It also shows that compared with the East and South regions, the average cost of household expenses are 49.34% higher than in the National District and 64.77% higher in Santo Domingo province.

In Greater Santo Domingo, including the Ozama river region, the cost in August was RD$35,340.70 per month, whereas the Cibao region was RD$27,332.12; east was RD$23,664.17 and the south RD$21,447.85.