Nice, if you can afford it...
Santo Domingo.- Living in the Greater Santo Domingo is 29.30% costlier on average than the Cibao region (north), according to the Central Bank’s latest estimate on cost of running a household nationwide based on measurement by geographic area.

It also shows that compared with the East and South regions, the average cost of household expenses are 49.34% higher than in the National District and 64.77% higher in Santo Domingo province.

In Greater Santo Domingo, including the Ozama river region, the cost in August was RD$35,340.70 per month, whereas the Cibao region was RD$27,332.12; east was RD$23,664.17 and the south RD$21,447.85. 

Written by: Adrian29630, 26 Sep 2016 9:55 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Yes, and with an income of RD$ 10,000 or less how do the majority of people survive here?
Written by: zooma, 26 Sep 2016 10:00 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Things are so costly and the residents are grossly underpaid. It is they who cannot afford to pay for a bottle of water, Senator Sonia Mateo.


Written by: Ricardolito, 26 Sep 2016 11:59 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I do not believe these figures. For example.la Romana is much more expensive to live in than the capital as far as food, drink, rents and clothing
