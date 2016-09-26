New York (Business Wire).- Positive rating momentum for Central American sovereigns is unlikely, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Some upside potential exists for the Dominican Republic, which currently has a Positive Outlook. Over the medium term, the passage and implementation of reforms to boost fiscal revenues and tackle obstacles to economic growth will be crucial to ratings trajectories.

Growth prospects in the region are supported by low oil and other commodity prices along with continued U.S. labor market strength, which boosts growth in remittances and tourism receipts. These factors have also reduced inflation and current account deficits, in contrast to most other sovereigns in Latin America. However, to varying degrees, all of the countries in the region face structural impediments to trend growth, with the possible exception of Costa Rica.

Fitch believes progress in resolving structural challenges will be crucial, as several countries have deep-rooted competitiveness problems, partly due to low human capital and difficult business environments. Structural reforms that boost growth prospects by raising investment, improving education and boosting productivity could be credit-positive. It is also crucial that governments across the region make efforts to strengthen the business environment, diversify exports and move up the value-added chain.

Fiscal reforms are also important, to raise revenues for improving security, infrastructure and health and educational spending. Successful passage and implementation of reforms in these areas could improve creditworthiness. Progress to date has been slow, however.

Relatively high deficits in Costa Rica and El Salvador have led to an increasing debt burden over the last decade. Guatemala suffers from one of the lowest tax bases of all rated sovereigns, and the Dominican Republic's is significantly lower than Fitch's 'B' and 'BB' medians. Fiscal reforms that lead to an effective expansion of the revenue base and facilitate fiscal consolidation would be important rating factors in all of the countries with the exception of Nicaragua, with its low fiscal deficit and declining debt burden.

The prospects for structural and fiscal reforms in the region are mixed. A divided legislature hinders reform efforts in El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Even in the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, where the governments will maintain healthy majorities in Congress, there appear to be signs of reform fatigue and complacency.