Santo Domingo-. On Monday outlet diario.libre.com asks…did you know that after the merger between the Dominican National Brewery (CND) and AmBev, is paying RD$9.23 more for each beer you drink?

But business leaders sidestep the debate over the Pro Competition study which found unfair practices and abuse of the CND’s dominant position and through which it was determined that Dominicans have paid RD$7.01 billion (US$153 million) more per year after the merger with the Brazilian brand,.

“After the former president of the National Competition Protection Commission (CNDC), Michelle Cohen sent a communication to CND President Leon Herbert E. Franklin, with copies to National Business Council (CONEP) President Rafael Blanco, the business group considered the CNDC’s actions would be illegal under Law 42-08,” the outlet says.

Using the word "exclusive" even though the law doesn’t mention CONEP’s appointment with powers in the Pro Competition Executive Directorate: "Conduct studies, papers and other research and dissemination, in order to induce a culture of competition among operators in the country," as stipulated by the law in Article 33 letter d.

In regard to the response, economist Pavel Isa said to "address the issue of its alleged illegality isn’t reaching to discuss the merits, it’s distracting and sidesteps discussing the fundamentals, which are unfair practices and abuse of dominant position.”

“That Pro Competition report is an academic study and is an analysis that is done, it’s not a case that is being processed," the economist said

"It's as if the existence of the Council is enough to hide the truth and discuss ideas. I think what Pro Competition has to do is call to discussion separate from the studies and disseminate and enrich and build a debate about unfair practices, so widespread in the Dominican Republic, " Isa said

“What we need to do now is get a person designated by the Executive Director of Pro Competition to serve as prosecutor or overseer to prosecute the cases.”