Santo Domingo.- The county’s vehicle dealers grouped in Anadive on Monday again asked Congress to amend Law 147-00 that bans imports of motor vehicles over five years since manufactured, and allow the entry of autos of up to 10 years.
The association analyzed the automotive sector’s situation with key statistics on auto imports and sales, based on official reports.
During a press conference with economic editors and opinion leaders at JW Marriot Blue Mall, Anadive executives headed by its president Cesar de los Santos also requested the renewal of the vehicles circulating across the country, which he affirms more than 50% are over 20 years old.
The executives also asked to amend the Land Transport, Traffic and Road Safety Law, which seeks to merge all government transport agencies into one entity, to create the Dominican Transport Institute.
What needs to be considered is what impact will additional vehicles have on the already overburdened streets of urban areas, especially Santo Domingo? The dealers want this only because it is an opportunity for them, maybe ?
The government capped the years on the cars to five years to begin with on demands of "dealers' that importing older cars would hurt their business. Now, they, the dealers, want older cars !!!!
The indirect effect of the 5 year cap silently kept back an invasion of vehicles that in time would effectively gridlock the urban areas at all hours.
The government will have to set up a quota of imported vehicles to avoid chaos on the streets, worse than what we now encounter.