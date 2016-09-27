Santo Domingo.- The county’s vehicle dealers grouped in Anadive on Monday again asked Congress to amend Law 147-00 that bans imports of motor vehicles over five years since manufactured, and allow the entry of autos of up to 10 years.

The association analyzed the automotive sector’s situation with key statistics on auto imports and sales, based on official reports.

During a press conference with economic editors and opinion leaders at JW Marriot Blue Mall, Anadive executives headed by its president Cesar de los Santos also requested the renewal of the vehicles circulating across the country, which he affirms more than 50% are over 20 years old.

The executives also asked to amend the Land Transport, Traffic and Road Safety Law, which seeks to merge all government transport agencies into one entity, to create the Dominican Transport Institute.