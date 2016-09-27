Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa on Tuesday said the promotion of renewable energies occupies a special place on the government agenda, which designs policies which secure investment in viable projects.

He said the official effort aims to expedite permits, reducing the officials’ discretion with rigid but fluid rules to effectively organize the sector.

The official spoke to experts from 15 countries participating in the workshop "Towards a regional approach to sustainable energy development" as part of the 4th meeting of Energy Information Legal Advisory System (SIEL) and the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE).

The activity is being held in the country jointly with the 2nd meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States’ (CELAC) Ad-Hoc Energy Group.

"Promoting renewable energy is a commitment to the country and to nature, but it must be done well, as there are positive things like this, that if the organizing rules aren’t enforced, many problems can arise," said Isa.

The official Dominican Republic is compelled to organize itself to determine what type of renewable energy with the greatest potential and determine the most feasible sites to locate projects. "You cannot award concessions freely; the State must be clear about what it wants and where it wants it, what type and how much it wants. Also, define policies of competitive pricing and clear rules, and once defined, call for tenders."

Isa said all countries in the region are committed to the UN’s sustainable development goals to ensure universal access to energy, double the rate of energy efficiency and participation of renewables in the energy base.