Santo Domingo.- From January to August 4.6 million tourists came to the Dominican Republic, while the Tourism Ministry projects the figure will reach around 6.0 million visitors by yearend 2016.

In a statement Tourism deputy minister Fausto Fernandez stressed the tourism sector’s importance to economic growth over the last four years, with revenue of US$24.0 billion, or US$6.0 billion per year.

After a mass in Santo Domingo’s Cathedral to mark World Tourism Day today Tuesday, the official said in the last four years tourism has continued a growth rate surpassing 9% under president Danilo Medina’s administration.

Also according to Tourism Ministry projections, the country will be receiving 10.0 million tourists by 2022, as Medina has predicted.