Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry organized a series of educational and scientific activities from Sept. 19 to 24 to identify and eliminate two beetle parasites (Ips calligraphus and Ips grandicollis) which attack and kill pine forests in the Dominican Republic.

To guarantee success, Environment requested the collaboration of the US Forest Service, which sent entomologists Ronald F. Billings and Kevin Carlin, whose extensive backgrounds include identification, control and elimination of these parasites in Central America, the Caribbean and the Philippines.

In a statement, Environment said the two scientists provided a workshop in the community Los Montones, San Jose de las Matas, for Environment technicians, agroforestry producers and universities, and visited lumber forests in the North and South region, headed by Forest Resources Deputy minister Manuel Serrano.

The US experts said the beetles' potential for damage is such that just 30 days after the female lays eggs in pine bark, the larvae turn into adults and fly to another tree to burrow and lay more eggs.