Sano Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) president Campos de Moya on Tuesday said he agrees with the Internal Taxes Agency’s (DGII) shuttering of all businesses which evade taxes.

The business leader’s assertion comes after the DGII warned the companies which have yet to comply with Law 479-08 on Corporations and Companies, to do so within six months.

"All companies that are AIRD membership have already made their adjustments. This is an issue that has been done for a long time, and who has not done is because they wanted to, "he said.

De Moya spoke in a working breakfast by the National Young Business Leaders Association (ANJE), where he dictated the conference "Navigating the Waters of the Business Sector: Vision and Experiences."

He asked business associations and other civil society organizations to continue the work and efforts to promote the passing of laws that the country deserves, such as the law on the electoral system and on political parties, “to preserve the democratic principles that the Dominican Republic had accomplished several decades ago.”