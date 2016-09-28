Santo Domingo.- Community leaders from towns in central Sanchez Ramirez province went to the National Palace on Tuesday to deliver a letter asking president Danilo Medina to disburse 5% of Barrick Gold’s profits to the population impacted by the mine at Pueblo Viejo.

The letter signed by more than 200 grassroots organizations demands that Medina enforce Environment and Natural Resources Law which allocates 5% of the mining profits in the State Budget .

"This request for enforcement and institutionalism includes, Mr. President, our national commitment to accompany and monitor our local authorities to ensure that every penny of the 5% is invested in projects and development plans to achieve levels of decent life for most of our people," the document says.

The protesters from the towns of Maimon and Piedra Blanca say that to 2014 the Executive Branch had failed to deliver the over RD$1.3 billion to the people affected by Barrick Gold, as Law 64-00 stipulates.

Nonetheless the activists said they’re confident that this Medina "will do justice, abide by the law, and help communities located on the country\s most important mining reserves, so they can build a better future using the resources that belong to them.”