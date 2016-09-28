Santo Domingo.- As of July 30 Dominican Republic’s pension fund reached RD$401.3 billion (US$8.8 billion), according to the quarterly bulletin published by the Pension Superintendence (SIPEN).
It said 78.3% of that capital, some RD$314.3 billion, corresponding to the individual capitalization funds. While 7.4%, or RD$29.5 billion, form part of the individual Distribution Plans.
Moreover, the SIPEN report shows that 0.1% of the total corresponds to the additional plans, or RD$2.01 billion. In addition, 5.3% of the capital belongs to the Social Solidarity Fund, of around RD$21.5 billion.
The politicos are drooling, looking for ways to tap into the funds to skim the cream into their own pockets. First item on the list with use of the funds is free water for senators.
There is more than enough cash in the pension fund to augment the skimpy pensions of lower order retired public employees who are barely getting by, if at all, with what they have.