Santo Domingo.- As of July 30 Dominican Republic’s pension fund reached RD$401.3 billion (US$8.8 billion), according to the quarterly bulletin published by the Pension Superintendence (SIPEN).

It said 78.3% of that capital, some RD$314.3 billion, corresponding to the individual capitalization funds. While 7.4%, or RD$29.5 billion, form part of the individual Distribution Plans.

Moreover, the SIPEN report shows that 0.1% of the total corresponds to the additional plans, or RD$2.01 billion. In addition, 5.3% of the capital belongs to the Social Solidarity Fund, of around RD$21.5 billion.