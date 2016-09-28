San Jose, Costa Rica.- The Dominican Republic is among the most stagnated countries in the region, according to the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which states that Central America should redouble efforts to reduce excess red tape, corruption and insecurity, factors that undermine development.

The study indicates that the country appears in the number 92 position of 138 countries evaluated. It notes that corruption is signaled by busenss leaders as the biggest problem in Panama and the Dominican Republic, but is among the five main problems in other countries.

This is one of the main conclusions reached today by the Latin American Center for Competitiveness and Sustainable Development (CLACDS) of the Central American Institute for Business Administration (INCAE), based in Costa Rica, which presented the regional report data as WEF partner in Central America.

Panama is Central America’s most competitive country, located at 42nd spot on a global level and second in Latin America, surpassed only by Chile, which is numbers 33 worldwide.

Costa Rica is second in Central America and 54th in the world and fourth in Latin America, while Guatemala lags behind at the 78the sport, Honduras (88), Dominican Republic (92), Nicaragua (100) and El Salvador (105).

CLACDS / INCAE researcher Ronald Arce presented the results of Central America, Dominican Republic and Bolivia, and noted that according to business leaders polled as part of the report, bureaucracy, corruption and insecurity are the main problems that reduce competitiveness to the region.

"Bureaucracy and corruption are very important factors in Central America, but also throughout Latin America. Governments have not gone into the digital age, there are many procedures; and corruption affects both the public and the private system, and is a stunt on growth," Arce said.