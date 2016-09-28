Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the 2017 Budget of RD$711.4 billion (US$15.3 billion) budget, which is RD$47. 8 billion more compared with 2016.

Finance minister Donald Guerrero said the draft of the budget will be submitted to Congress no later than Friday, “once some adjustments are made.”

The proposed budget increases allocations to education, public health sectors and public safety and social programs.

“Budgetary constraints don’t allow for a general wage increase for the public sector as some national sectors have requested,” said budget director Luis Reyes.

Police wages

The official said a wage increase for police officers will depend on whether they meet characteristics which haven’t been defined as yet. "There are certain conditions to be met by officers to opt for a wage increases, but these have not been determined by the Government yet."