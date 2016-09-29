Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s agro producers (Confenagro) on Thursday said the DR-CAFTA free trade deal must be reviewed and evaluated, as stipulated in executive order 260-16 issued Sept. 17.

The measure, which creates a high-level commission to evaluate and possibly renegotiate the trade agreement among the US, Central America and the Dominican Republic would in their view culminates a long process of struggle.

Confenagro president Eric Rivero on Wednesday said without the national economy’s sensitive sectors such as rice, milk, chicken, pork, beans, onions and garlic, "it would be impossible to imagine the productive apparatus of farming, while making our country vulnerable to international crises."

He said he expects the measure starts a process, "in which our country can have a second chance to establish measures to protect domestic production under the DR-CAFTA and the other trade agreements signed by the Dominican Republic.”

"This decree is the consolidation of a long process of struggle, which has raised the need to protect a set of productive sectors, which are the backbone of our food sovereignty, and therefore employment and stability in the country," Rivero said in a press conference,.

He said to renegotiate an agreement doesn’t imply any trade or diplomatic rupture, but to correct imperfections and anomalies in the negotiation process instead.