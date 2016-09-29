Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Thursday announced a plan to recover Valle Nuevo National Park, and issued a 120-day deadline to farmers and squatters to leave the protected area located around 30 kilometers from the highland town of Constanza (central).

Among the measures announced by the “Mother of the Waters" Co- management Council figure the total elimination of all agro activities, a ban on the introduction of seeds, fertilizers and supplies, as well as any type of motor vehicle.

Valle Nuevo and adjacent Omar Rancier National Park are the source of several rivers and streams that flow to the Caribbean and the Atlantic, and power three major hydroelectric dams.