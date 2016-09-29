Santo Domingo.- With dozens of technicians, growers and officials of the Dominican Republic Tobacco Institute (Intabaco) present on Wednesday was launched the 2016 to 2017 tobacco crop in the town Villa Gonzalez (northwest), with the planting of nearly 8,000 hectares of different varieties.

Intabaco director Juan Francisco Caraballo said activities will be carried out such as lectures, workshops and meetings with growers in all regions, to reduce tobacco production costs.

"We will also provide the usual technical support and products so those involved can get a good crop, both in quantity and quality," said Caraballo at a press conference at Quin Diaz experimental station, Villa González.

He said among the varieties planted for the current harvest figure Havanensis, Criollo, for andullos (rolled tubes), Burley and for cigar wrap.

He said sales of tobacco products abroad earn around 700 million dollars per year.