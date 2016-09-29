Close Gallery
Pierrot Deleinne, Miguel Vargas
Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas and of Haiti, and Pierrot Delienne, on Thursday announced a meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission set for October 19, when topics pending since the last meeting in Port au Prince will be addressed.

They said technical staffs will advance proposals that the governments can mutually accepted.

The officials, who held their third meeting since Vargas was named to the post August 16, said both governments recognize the importance of regulating immigrants, for which the Haitian government pledged to issue 112,000 passports to its nationals in the Dominican Republic.

In that regard, Vargas said Dominican Republic adheres to the fundamental principles and values ??of human rights and international law on repatriations of Haitian citizens, noting that both governments understand that trade relations should not be interrupted.

 Delienne reiterated that Dominican exports which comply with customs requirements can be imported by any means into Haiti

Haiti election

The foreign ministers assessed the importance of Haiti's elections set for October 9 and are expected to occur in peace and with a wide participation.

COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
Written by: bhaitian, 29 Sep 2016 4:13 PM
From: United States
"Delienne reiterated that Dominican exports which comply with customs requirements can be imported by any means into Haiti" really .
Written by: Ricardolito, 29 Sep 2016 8:27 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The best thing the DR can export to Haiti are truck loads of condoms.. and then hopefully the Haitian problem will not grow
Written by: jambdebois, 29 Sep 2016 10:52 PM
From: United States
that haitians boy looks like he is been eating too much haitians griot on grande rue!
Written by: zooma, 30 Sep 2016 8:48 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic



...."stronger trade ties" and maybe next week there will be protests, embargoes, and road closures at the border crossings.

Go Figure !

It's a roller coaster ride.

Written by: andujar67, 3 Oct 2016 9:07 PM
From: United States
Actually RiCKi the Haitian problem should be the least of your worries there is an exchange program in effect since the death of Chavez Haitien out venezualos in , they are coming by the plane loads ,,, ??????
