Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas and of Haiti, and Pierrot Delienne, on Thursday announced a meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission set for October 19, when topics pending since the last meeting in Port au Prince will be addressed.

They said technical staffs will advance proposals that the governments can mutually accepted.

The officials, who held their third meeting since Vargas was named to the post August 16, said both governments recognize the importance of regulating immigrants, for which the Haitian government pledged to issue 112,000 passports to its nationals in the Dominican Republic.

In that regard, Vargas said Dominican Republic adheres to the fundamental principles and values ??of human rights and international law on repatriations of Haitian citizens, noting that both governments understand that trade relations should not be interrupted.

Delienne reiterated that Dominican exports which comply with customs requirements can be imported by any means into Haiti

Haiti election

The foreign ministers assessed the importance of Haiti's elections set for October 9 and are expected to occur in peace and with a wide participation.