Santo Domingo.- The Risk Classification and Investment Restrictions Commission on Thursday revealed the approval of up to RD$25.0 billion (US$543.5 million)from the pension fund in the program to Operate, Maintain and Expand Dominican Republic’s Main Road Network (Red Vial) as an alternative investment.
The Commission’s decision published Sept. 27 and signed by the Central Bank and the superintendents of Pensions (Sipen), Banks, Insurance, Securities and a technician representing the Affiliates notes that the decision is based on Dominican Social Security System (SDSS) Law 87-01 and is set to take effect Tuesday
It said the Securities Superintendence approved the preliminary issue of the RD$25.0 billion on Sept. 26.
The Commission said Banreservas Trust represented Red Vial in the process.
“The road network is the first public trust created by the Dominican State in the administration of president Danilo Medina, through Indenture number 1 signed on October 18, 2013, between the Dominican State, represented by the Public Works Ministry and Banreservas Trust.
No increases for underfunded pensioners in need. But there are funds available for roads. Funds whose public projects cream will be skimmed off to fill pockets of politicians and their friends and cronies.
Crooked !
Now that they have access, kiss your pensions goodbye. The greedy bastards running the country weren't satisfied with most of your money, now they will have it all.
I'm very disappointed Danillo enabled this. I thought he was a better man than that.
Good you deserve this kind of a government for a Sheeplike people all talk no action.
Just do it like republicans want you to do in America . Die young because every thing you put away will simply be gone when you get old . The rich get richer and the working class is doomed to live in their trail of taking away any hope of a decent retirement . Look at Wall Street in America . They robbed every body . And walked away laughing at those they robbed . Typical of both nations.