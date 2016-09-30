Previous Next Close Gallery
Picture 1 of 2
Previous Next Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Risk Classification and Investment Restrictions Commission on Thursday revealed the approval of up to RD$25.0 billion (US$543.5 million)from the pension fund in the program to Operate, Maintain and Expand Dominican Republic’s Main Road Network (Red Vial) as an alternative investment.

The Commission’s decision published Sept. 27 and signed by the Central Bank and the superintendents of Pensions (Sipen), Banks, Insurance, Securities and a technician representing the Affiliates notes that the decision is based on Dominican Social Security System (SDSS) Law 87-01 and is set to take effect Tuesday

It said the Securities Superintendence approved the preliminary issue of the RD$25.0 billion on Sept. 26.

The Commission said Banreservas Trust represented Red Vial in the process.

“The road network is the first public trust created by the Dominican State in the administration of president Danilo Medina, through Indenture number 1 signed on October 18, 2013, between the Dominican State, represented by the Public Works Ministry and Banreservas Trust.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 30 Sep 2016 8:43 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

No increases for underfunded pensioners in need. But there are funds available for roads. Funds whose public projects cream will be skimmed off to fill pockets of politicians and their friends and cronies.

Crooked !

Written by: Brien, 30 Sep 2016 11:44 AM
From: United States
this pension fund seems to be the 'go-to' source for all things nefarious! How will it be replenished? I guess no one will ever become old and need their pension.
Written by: Cabaretecanuck, 30 Sep 2016 12:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabarete
This is outrageous! Thank God I will never need a pension from this country. The politicians have been trying to figure out how to steal this money forever. What they were skimming from the management of the funds wasn't enough.
Now that they have access, kiss your pensions goodbye. The greedy bastards running the country weren't satisfied with most of your money, now they will have it all.

I'm very disappointed Danillo enabled this. I thought he was a better man than that.
Written by: lsantiago77, 30 Sep 2016 1:20 PM
From: United States
Dominicans having access to the country's pension fund is dangerous, considering how reckless Dominicans are, am certain in a few years there wont be anything left in the pension fund.
Written by: bernies, 30 Sep 2016 1:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
This is unconstitutional because the pensioners were not asked if they wanted their pension money to invested in the public sector or anywhere else. Some body must summit in injunction against this move by the government. We do not want our government touching our money, we do not want our pension funds to be lost because these freaking crooks politicians steals it.
Written by: laman00, 30 Sep 2016 2:01 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016

Good you deserve this kind of a government for a Sheeplike people all talk no action.


Written by: Tuznik, 1 Oct 2016 12:07 PM
From: United States
Wow . Nothing is sacred in the DR . Don't get old after working your self to death.
Just do it like republicans want you to do in America . Die young because every thing you put away will simply be gone when you get old . The rich get richer and the working class is doomed to live in their trail of taking away any hope of a decent retirement . Look at Wall Street in America . They robbed every body . And walked away laughing at those they robbed . Typical of both nations.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 