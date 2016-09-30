Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted fuel prices for the week October 1 to 7, when premium gasoline will cost RD$198 per gallon, an increase of RD$1.60, while regular gasoline will cost RD$182.80, an increase of RD$1.80;

Regular diesel will cost RD$142.30, or RD$1.30 more; optimum diesel will cost RD$154.90, an increase of RD$1.40; avtur will cost RD$101.80, or RD$1.00 higher; kerosene will cost RD$125.60, or RD$1.00 more and fuel oil will cost RD$ 82.33, or RD$1.20 more per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$92.70, or RD$1.40 more per gallon, while natural gas remains unchanged at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

Industry and Commerce said the Central Bank’s posted average exchange rate of RD$46.27 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.