Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's Central Bank on Monday said annual inflation from December 2015 to December 2016) was 1.70%, being the second lowest in the last 33 years and for the third consecutive year, remains below the lower limit of the target set in the Monetary Program of 4.0% (+/- 1%).

It said annual core inflation at year end stood at 1.89%. "This indicator measures the inflationary pressures of monetary origin, isolating the effects of exogenous factors, allowing in this way to extract clearer signals for the conduction of the monetary policy."

December prices

The Central Bank said December prices climbed 0.90%, paced by higher cost of foods and non-alcoholic and beverages (2.03%), transport (0.71%) and housing (1.01% %).