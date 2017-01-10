Santo Domingo.- Business leaders had placed toward yearend 2016 and early 2017 the reform of the Labor Code among its to-do priorities for the new year, a sticky issue which the labor unions vow to confront.

Outlet diariolibre.com reports that some business leaders were stoking the labor reform issue a few days ago, and would propose more significant increases in salaries, but by eliminating the severance pay from the Labor Code.

It quotes Joel Santos, president of Dominican Republic's employers grouped in Copardom), as saying however that business leaders don't have a concrete proposal in that regard.

In that regard, Rafael-Pepe-Abreu, president of the national of labor unions grouped in the CNUS, said internally, the business sector always looks to amend the Labor Code, an issue he affirms Dominican Republic keeps salaries "stagnant," because unionists insist on protecting the severance pay.

The union leader said employers, in exchange for flexibility on the issue of severance pay, have already proposed their willingness for substantial wage increases to the unions, "that is to say, it's an old statement by them."