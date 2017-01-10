Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Business leaders had placed toward yearend 2016 and early 2017 the reform of the Labor Code among its to-do priorities for the new year, a sticky issue which the labor unions vow to confront.

Outlet diariolibre.com reports that some business leaders were stoking the labor reform issue a few days ago, and would propose more significant increases in salaries, but by eliminating the severance pay from the Labor Code.

It quotes Joel Santos, president of Dominican Republic's employers grouped in Copardom), as saying however that business leaders don't have a concrete proposal in that regard.

In that regard, Rafael-Pepe-Abreu, president of the national of labor unions grouped in the CNUS, said internally, the business sector always looks to amend the Labor Code, an issue he affirms Dominican Republic keeps salaries "stagnant," because unionists insist on protecting the severance pay.

The union leader said employers, in exchange for flexibility on the issue of severance pay, have already proposed their willingness for substantial wage increases to the unions, "that is to say, it's an old statement by them."

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 10 Jan 2017 10:42 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

There has to be a balance. Unfortunately, the politicos take a do nothing attitude more so to protect themselves from voter backlash from both sides, business and labor.

There needs to be an increase of wages balanced with a revamp of the labor code severance pay. There is an obvious need to face-lift some of the draconian regulations. Regulations that are economical thorns in the sides of employers. This double edge sword must have the harmony to protect the rights and needs of employees from abusive employers.

The politicians have to stop sitting on their hands as it looks like they protect their pockets only.


Written by: laman00, 10 Jan 2017 11:33 AM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Most if not all businesses are against the severance pay, i don"t think anyone is against raise but to hold businesses hostage against their will is something to look into that, whoever owns a business in DR knows real well this BLACKMAIL with the backing of the government and the crooked lawyers.
Written by: laman00, 10 Jan 2017 2:50 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

greedy bastards
