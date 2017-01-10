Santo Domingo.- National Statistics Office (ONE) director Alexandra Izquierdo on Tuesday said women account for 59.6% of the 15-and-over population with a university degree, while the remaining 40.4% are men.

She said the National Multiple Purpose Household Survey (ENHOGAR 2015) found 60.9% of those aged 15 or over who obtained a basic university degree are women, while 39.1% are men.

"This process of feminization in the national university population has been due to the greater presence of women in careers such as psychology, education, medicine, and others related to medicine. In contrast, men are the majority in agricultural sciences, engineering and architecture and others in technology," the official said.

As to statistics by sex, Izquierdo added that there are more men than women in all institutions of higher learning.