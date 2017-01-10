Santo Domingo.- National Statistics Office (ONE) director Alexandra Izquierdo on Tuesday said women account for 59.6% of the 15-and-over population with a university degree, while the remaining 40.4% are men.
She said the National Multiple Purpose Household Survey (ENHOGAR 2015) found 60.9% of those aged 15 or over who obtained a basic university degree are women, while 39.1% are men.
"This process of feminization in the national university population has been due to the greater presence of women in careers such as psychology, education, medicine, and others related to medicine. In contrast, men are the majority in agricultural sciences, engineering and architecture and others in technology," the official said.
As to statistics by sex, Izquierdo added that there are more men than women in all institutions of higher learning.
Written by: danny00, 10 Jan 2017 1:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
the guys are out selling drugs for quick money...... go ladies go.... most men in the dr think the ladies are just stupid and good for having babies only
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Pregnant, barefoot and in the kitchen....I always say. Now that's my kinda girl.
Women on top; and man on the bottom. I like that
Just like they wanted, keep the men's stupid like that you get the results we have now, a bunch of stupid men's and High level of smart females with low level paying jobs.
What a phuck up strategy our government system have created, no wonder why we are we where are now, stupid and poor.
Just what they wanted a society divided by stupidity, smart females and stupid men's.
You can't expect too much when you have the type of diversity in a corrupt country like Dominican Republic.