Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic boasts home-brewed beers, pizzas cooked with firewood, ecological furniture, artificial preservatives free sausages, beauty products without chemicals, and handmade garments with unique finishes, which are increasingly becoming consumers favorites, Forbes Magazine reports.

Lt said Dominican Republic's artisanal sector accounts for income of US$350 million annually, citing figures from the Industry and Commerce Ministry, "which represents 0.5% of the gross domestic product (PIB).

The financial magazine stresses that recent trend toward hand-crafted articles based on traditional techniques and methods that maintain products as offered by nature, both in the fields of gastronomy and beverages as in the world of decoration, textiles and costume jewelry.

"While it is true that the phenomenon of the Industrial Revolution displaced artisanal production, the emergence of "handmade" labels evident that this social, technological and economic transformation process didn't erase the existence of people dedicated to independent and small scale production," Forbes reports.