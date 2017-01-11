Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry supervises the 241 companies that dump waste directly into the Ozama and Isabela rivers to determine if their operations include treatment plants.

"We inventoried 241 companies and divided them into blocks of 60. We are visiting them one by one and depending on their characteristics, we will take the correspond decisions," Environment Minister Francisco Domínguez said Tuesday.

He said they visited some slaughterhouses and what "we observed was crazy. They are full of worms, they do not have hygienic conditions and they hurl all their waste to the rivers."

He said some of the companies have visited have treatment plants, but should improve them.

"That is, each one will have a different treatment, what I can assure you is that all the results will be published, so that everyone knows each one's condition. Every company must have its treatment plant."

Domínguez met with leaders of community organizations who reiterated their support for the resolution to rescue and clean up he Isabela and Ozama,

No more derelict boats

When asked why the companies that gut ships for scrap metal still operate on the Ozama and Isabela despite the expired deadline, Domínguez said they are completing their repairs and not scrapping.

"For example, the company Metales Antillanos has to remove one of the ships on February 7 and another on February 30. They have to get them out and I have told them to speed up the completion. What happens is that in order to tow them out they have to finish them first."