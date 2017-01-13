Santo Domingo.- Tax revenue will reach the goal set in the 2017 Budget of RD$384.0 billion (US$8.3 billion), as evidenced by the nearly RD$4.0 billion more than expected collected over the last two months.

"We will meet the goal in this year's budget. This is RD$384 billion, a major leap," said Internal Taxes (DGII) director Magín Díaz on Thursday.

He said the DGII raised RD$352.0 billion at the close of 2016. "As a basis for good expectations, revenues increased in the last four months of 2016."

He said the average increase of nearly 17% is more than double the growth of the economy.

"We're seeing good results. In the second half a little more than 100% of the budget was collected," Diaz said speaking on Teleantillas Channel 2.