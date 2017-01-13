Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's ambassador to the UK on Thursday said negotiations toward a bilateral agreement should be expedited so the country can deal with Brexit's negative consequences.

Federico Cuello Castillo said there'll be a transition in which a customs membership will be maintained after Brexit finalizes in 2019. After that, tariff conditions will change for which Cuello affirms Dominican Republic can choose one of two paths that aren't mutually exclusive: diversify its market and serve other EU countries, and negotiate a trade agreement with the UK.

"We must diversify the markets towards the rest of the European Union. Since we have two years of transition, there is time to do so and reduce the damage that may be caused by Brexit, "said the diplomat during the conference "Implications of Brexit for Dominican products " held at Headquarters of the Dominican Sugar Institute (Inazucar).

"It won't be easy, but that should be the goal," Cuello said on the need to negotiate a Dominican Republic-UK trade agreement.

Trade with the UK is currently under the Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union (EPA), which involves 15 Caribbean nations with the entire European bloc.

National Statistics Office (ONE) data indicate that Dominican exports to the UK topped US$36.5 million in the third quarter last year, or 11.8% more than the previous year.

Cuello stressed that Great Britain is the fastest growing market for Dominican exports. "The ones who Brexit affects most are the ones who do better in the Dominican Republic than we do over there,"

Overall impact

Cuello added that tobacco, organic fruits and vegetables grown in greenhouses at La Vega (central), among others are the local products most exported to the UK.