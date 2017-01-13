Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from January 14 to 20, when premium gasoline will cost RD$213.30 and regular RD$197.70, both RD$1.50 less per gallon.

Regular diesel will cost RD$152.00; optimum goes to RD$166.60, both RD$2.00 lower; avtur will cost RD$114.90; kerosene will cost  RD$140.00, or RD$2.00 lower on both and fuel oil will cost RD$96.80, or RD$1.00 lower per gallon

Propane gas will cost RD$104.60 per gallon, or RD$1.50 per gallon, while natural gas remains unchanged at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Dominican Central Bank's average posted exchange rate of RD$46.78 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.

