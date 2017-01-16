Santo Domingo.- US ambassador James W. Brewster and his husband Bob Satawake on Friday paid a farewell visit to Foreign minister Miguel Vargas at the Foreign Ministry.

They discussed the strong bilateral ties between the United States and the Dominican Republic, including the joint fight against corruption, human rights, stronger trade relations and efforts toward cooperation on the Dominican Republic-Haiti border.

Brewster thanked Vargas for his cooperation in finalizing the recent extradition and preauthorization agreements between the US Homeland Security and Punta Cana International Airport.

"We believe that these two important agreements will make a great contribution in bringing to justice drug traffickers through mutual extradition and boost the Dominican economy by increasing tourism," Brewster said in an emailed statement.

The diplomat, who's been in the country nearly three years, reaffirmed Washington's continued collaboration and commitment to the Dominican people and stated confidence on continued cooperation between the US Mission and the Dominican Foreign Affairs.