Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez met with forest managers and technicians on Monday, to discuss the new management plans and regulation that will take effect in 15 days.

Dozens of public and private sectors representatives attended the meeting at Ministry headquarters where they were forest producers received advice on management plans.

Dominguez told technicians that a new regulation must be approved, which includes penalties for those who fail to manage forests ethically. "Sustainable forest resource management won't be possible if everyone does what they wish in the farms. We therefore need a new methodology to regulate, operate and manage forests."

"The first thing to do is a new list of all the regents that provide services to the forest producers to establish a regulation to regulate the ethical behavior of the regent and if this waivers from the established parameters are penalized by the Ministry," the official added.