Santo Domingo.- Haiti president-elect Jovenel Moise will arrive in the Dominican Republic Monday afternoon and will head to the National Palace to meet with president Danilo Medina, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hugo Beras.

Beras said Moise will land at La Isabela International airport where he'll be received by Dominican Foreign minister Miguel Vargas.

The official didn't specify the issues to be discussed in the meeting between the two leaders, adding that the only information available in the Foreign Ministry thus far is that the Haitian President-elect will arrive at 5:30pm.

Moise was elected president on November 20 in polls questioned by Haiti's opposition, which promoted sporadic protests.