Santo Domingo.- The energy group AES Dominicana on Monday celebrated seven years of continuous operation of its terminal for natural gas tanker trucks

It said natural gas is the most efficient and environmentally friendly alternative of Dominican Republic's energy sources.

"The terminal for distribution through natural gas trucks in the liquid state of the AES Andres energy complex, the first in Central America and the Caribbean, has been in operation for seven years without interruption," AES Dominicana said in a statement.

It said the terminal has operated continuously during seven years without safety incidents, with 34,960 trucks (1,156,000 m3 / 25,894,400 MMBtus) dispatched and distributed to the Dominican market including Industry, retail and vehicles, by the companies Línea Clave, Platergas, Propagas, Soluciones en Gas Natural and Tropigas.

"At present, some 54 industrial companies have as an alternative the use of natural gas in their production processes and there are already some 35 stations of natural gas sales in the country," said the country's biggest energy group.

Modern technology

AES said liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled to -160°C to its condensation point.

"This liquefaction process reduces the volume it occupies in the gaseous state by 600 times, which allows the optimal transport of larger volumes at great distances. Our wharf receives large-scale LNG-loaded ships that are stored in the 160,000 cubic meter tank located inside the AES Andres energy complex."